Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a double shooting reported in West Huntington on Thursday morning.

According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the 800 block of Bronson Court for reports of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival police found two victims, who were taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Both were still alive, but one was in surgery as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Cornwell said a suspect was spotted a short time later near the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue, but ran into a home when police told him to stop. After a brief standoff, police were able to get him out of the house successfully with no force used.

Two people have been detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed.  

The West Virginia State Police, Cabell County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Marshals also responded.

Check back later for more on this developing story. 

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.