HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a double shooting reported in West Huntington on Thursday morning.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were called to the 800 block of Bronson Court for reports of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival police found two victims, who were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Both were still alive, but one was in surgery as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Cornwell said a suspect was spotted a short time later near the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue, but ran into a home when police told him to stop. After a brief standoff, police were able to get him out of the house successfully with no force used.
Two people have been detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed.
The West Virginia State Police, Cabell County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Marshals also responded.
