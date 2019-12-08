HUNTINGTON — A man police say shot a woman on Huntington’s West Side on Sunday and fled was apprehended.
Kevin Mann was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 200 block of Short Street in Guyandotte with assistance from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, said Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial.
Mann is accused of shooting a 33-year-old woman in an apartment in the 1400 block of West 5th Avenue around noon Sunday.
The victim’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening. She was transported to a local hospital.
Dial said the shooting occurred after an argument over money.