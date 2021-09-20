The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX police icon4.jpg

A police car is shown driving at night.

 Metro Creative

BARBOURSVILLE — A search was underway in Barboursville on Monday after four boys escaped from a Cabell County juvenile center.

According to a social media post by the Barboursville Police Department, the boys escaped the Robert L. Shell Juvenile Diagnostic and Intake Center in Barboursville about 3:30 p.m. Monday. They were seen around the area of Interstate 64 and the Big Ben Bowen Highway near the facility, located next to Western Regional Jail along O’Hanlon Place.

Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil confirmed later Monday all four had been found by 8 p.m.

The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:30 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.

Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:10 a.m. Monday, 800 block of Roby Road.

Petit larceny, 2:30 a.m. Monday, 2:30 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Rear Short Street.

Shoplifting, 2:20 a.m. Monday, 800 block of 9th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.

Open door, 9 p.m Sunday, 2700 block of Highlawn Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 7:55 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 12th Street.

Petit larceny, 1:37 p.m. Monday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.

48-hour parking violation, 3:44 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 9th Street.

Assault, 12:46 p.m. Sunday, 4600 block of Auburn Road.

Stolen auto, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of Washington Boulevard.

Breaking and entering an auto, 3:22 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.

Leaving the scene with property damage, insurance required and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI, 3:13 a.m. Sunday, Bridge Street and Prospect Street.

Information report, midnight Sunday, 1000 block of 12th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:

Andrew Scott Barton, 32, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

Charles Lee Neal, 59, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.

