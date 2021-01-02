HUNTINGTON — Two men from South Carolina have been arrested on drug charges stemming from a shooting investigation in Huntington.
Kentez Jamal Gregg, 24, and a male juvenile, both of Bishopville, South Carolina, were charged Saturday morning with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The charges were the result of an investigation into a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue on New Year’s Day.
Their arrests came after the execution of a search warrant at 213 Oney Ave. on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. During the execution of the search warrant, two firearms and a felony amount of narcotics were recovered.
The search warrant and subsequent arrests stem from an investigation into a shooting that occurred around 8 p.m. Friday when Huntington Police officers responded to the 2500 block of 12th Avenue on a shots-fired call. Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said responding officers found a man outside the residence with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to St. Mary’s Medical Center for a second gunshot victim, the release said. It was determined that the second victim, also a man, had been shot at the same address earlier in the evening.
The first gunshot victim is listed in stable condition, while the second victim has been released from the hospital, the release said.
During the investigation of the shooting, detectives obtained information that two potential suspects had gone to a residence at 213 Oney Ave. That information led to the execution of the search warrant and subsequent arrests, the release said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This was the second reported shooting in Huntington on New Year’s Day.