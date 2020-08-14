HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man died Thursday after being stabbed.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police responded to the 200 block of 6th Avenue at about 5:40 p.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing.
Upon arrival, they found Billy R. Wiles, 31, of Huntington, deceased after suffering a stab wound.
Patrol officers and detectives were on scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and involved parties, Cornwell said.
No information on a suspect has been released.