HUNTINGTON — The final touches to the Mountain Health Arena plaza are almost complete.
With the help of local officials, kids from the A.D. Lewis Community Center ran through a ribbon and into the water feature in the plaza Tuesday morning. The event highlighted the upgrades to the plaza, which officials say make the area an inviting community space.
Cindy Collins, the general manager of Mountain Health Arena, told the crowd about the work that went into the project. The upgrades are the third part of a four-phase renovation process at the arena. The next phase will include upgrades inside the arena.
Collins said after the event that she was emotional and excited about the upgrades.
“I’m very, very proud of my team. I’m very proud of the city, and I’m just very proud,” Collins said.
Kids from the A.D. Lewis Community Center are making good use of the new water feature! pic.twitter.com/9BRT9DEMMJ— McKenna Horsley (@mckennahorsley) July 13, 2021
Phoebe Randolph, who represented Edward Tucker Architects on Tuesday, discussed the new features. The upgrades include an outdoor space that is enclosed by a glass Huntington sign, a water feature that visitors can walk through to cool off from the summer heat, and a tent and fabrics structure that can be used for small performances or shade.
“The idea is that we wanted to enhance the architecture of the existing building and enhance the functionality,” Randolph said.
The project was partly funded from revenue from the downtown TIF district, which was originally formed for Pullman Square. TIF stands for tax increment financing. The city also received a Land and Water Conservation Grant for the upgrades.
Mayor Steve Williams said the plaza adds a community anchor to the west side of downtown Huntington and expands the connection between Pullman Square, business investors and the rest of the city.
“This is just inviting individuals to come to Huntington, enjoy yourselves and we’ll lay the front mat out for you,” Williams said.