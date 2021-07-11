FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Work is wrapping up on a resurfacing project along five miles of U.S. 23 from Ohio River Road and will be moving to the South Shore area.
Currently, contractors are finishing the $2.7 million project just north of the Greenup Locks and Dam to Siloam curve.
Once that work is complete, likely after Monday, July 12, crews will begin resurfacing operations on the six miles of U.S. 23 between Siloam Curve and the downtown Portsmouth bridge — a $3.6 million project.
The second U.S. 23 paving project this month will increase the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s investment in the four-lane highway to $6.3 million, and adds six more miles of new blacktop to its Greenup County lanes, Kentucky transportation officials said in a news release.
Crews will first make repairs to underlying pavement starting in the Siloam area, while clearing ditches on the project’s northern end near Portsmouth, officials said. Motorists should expect temporary lane closures and one-lane traffic each direction from about 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day in work zones. All lane closures will be removed nightly.
Paving operations will follow through August, likely on left lanes first, with daily lane closures and one-lane traffic in each direction where crews are working, according to the release.
“During paving, speed limits will be reduced for safety,” the release said. “Please take it slow, obey all flaggers and warning signs, and be mindful of increased traffic congestion and delays.”
Approximately 8,000 vehicles a day use the highway through the area, officials added.
The new, six-mile U.S. 23 project will be done by Mountain Enterprises under a $3,646,080.05 low-bid Transportation Cabinet contract.
The current five-mile resurfacing project is being done by Mountain Enterprises under a $2,660,830.55 low-bid contract.