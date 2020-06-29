SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Work continues on two projects the Ohio Department of Transportation has underway along U.S. 52 in Lawrence County, Ohio, with both scheduled to be completed this summer.
Rockslide remediation is taking place on U.S. 52 westbound, which is reduced to one lane between the Ashland Twin Bridges and Lick Creek Road for the construction of a median barrier wall. The construction also includes blasting and excavating rock from the hillside at various locations, paving and guardrail installation.
Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane each direction for the duration of the project, though both there may be times when the road is fully closed to allow for short-term periods of blasting.
U.S. 52 also has been reduced in each direction near the entrance to Walmart, and the median crossover has been closed for a 30-day period as part of this work. Traffic on U.S. 52 westbound is encouraged to detour via Sandusky Road, but may also use C.R. 120 South.
The intersection of U.S. 52 Eastbound and Walmart Way will function as a right-in/right-out intersection during this time.