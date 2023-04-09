The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — U.S. 60 at Cannonsburg will be down to one lane starting next week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Contractors will begin pouring concrete on a new section of the Little Sandy River bridge at the 3.8 mile marker of U.S. 60 just west of the Kentucky 180 intersection near Super Quick, according to a release.

