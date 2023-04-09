CANNONSBURG, Ky. — U.S. 60 at Cannonsburg will be down to one lane starting next week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Contractors will begin pouring concrete on a new section of the Little Sandy River bridge at the 3.8 mile marker of U.S. 60 just west of the Kentucky 180 intersection near Super Quick, according to a release.
Temporary one-lane traffic starts Monday as part of a $46 million project to widen the road between Coalton and Cannonsburg in Boyd County, according to the release.
Temporary traffic signals will be used at the bridge causing one-lane traffic at the work zone. The signals and one-lane traffic will remain effect until 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 or until concrete work is complete.
As many as 12,000 vehicles use the highway every day so the construction causing possible lengthy delays.
The project will lead to reduced speed limits, width restrictions and changes along U.S. 60 and Interstate 64 at Coalton and the Kentucky 180 intersection at Cannonsburg, according to the release.
Changes in the project area include all U.S. 60 traffic being shifted to new pavement at Coalton east of I-64.
Meanwhile, all Kentucky 5 traffic is detoured slightly west using Princess Drive and a temporary U.S. 60 intersection while the intersection is closed for reconstruction, according to the release.
Motorists should use caution as the temporary intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 5 will be smaller and lack turn lanes, according to the release.
