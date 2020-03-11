HUNTINGTON — The U.S. Air Force Concert Band made a tour stop in Huntington on Tuesday evening.
The band delighted the crowd at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall with a variety of music, ranging from classical transcriptions and original works to solo features, classics, popular favorites and patriotic selections.
Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the Air Force Concert Band is the largest of six musical ensembles that form the U.S. Air Force Band. The concert band features 52 active duty Airmen musicians and performs across the United States during biannual tours.
The band’s performance Tuesday was conducted by Col. Don Schofield.