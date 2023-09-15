Utah Ridge Pond is seen inside Wayne National Forest in Millfield, Ohio on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. A vigorous debate is under way over a U.S. Forest Service proposal to rename the 250,000-acre Wayne National Forest after Ohio's state tree, the buckeye. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
A sign outside of the Wayne National Forest headquarters is posted in Nelsonville, Ohio on Aug. 29. A vigorous debate is under way over a U.S. Forest Service proposal to rename the 250,000-acre Wayne National Forest after Ohio’s state tree, the buckeye.
Forest Supervisor at Wayne National Forest Lee Stewart poses for a photo at Utah Ridge Pond inside Wayne National Forest in Millfield, Ohio on Aug. 29. A vigorous debate is under way over a U.S. Forest Service proposal to rename the 250,000-acre Wayne National Forest after Ohio’s state tree, the buckeye.
PEDRO, Ohio — A bevy of Ohio congressmen have come out in opposition to the planned renaming of the Wayne National Forest.
U.S. Reps. Tony Balderson, Bill Johnson and Brad Wenstrup — all Republicans — sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore raising concerns over a proposal to change the name of the Wayne National Forest to the Buckeye National Forest.
Balderson represents the district that includes Lawrence County. The forest is located in areas represented by the three Republican congressmen, according to a news release.
The forest covers some 250,000 acres in southeastern Ohio. It is named for Gen. Anthony Wayne.
“While we have general concerns with removing Anthony Wayne as the name of the forest and whether it is worth the $400,000 price tag, we would like additional information as to why, after 70 years, the decision to rename the forest was done with little to no community involvement,” the three congressmen wrote.
“As you know, the U.S. Forest Service provided only a 15-day public engagement period on whether the proposed name, Buckeye National Forest, would be unacceptable,” they wrote.
The representatives called for increased transparency and ample opportunity for local communities to voice their opinions. They specifically requested the Forest Service extend the public comment period and solicit alternative names for the forest.
They also asked for community forums to explain the reason for the name change, according to the release.
The proposed change came in response to the requests of American Indian Tribes and local community members, according to a release from the forest service.
Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, earlier announced his opposition to the change.
“This is just another example of federal government overreach trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist,” Stephens said last month.
Stephens said Wayne was an integral part in the settling of Ohio.
The buckeye, meanwhile, is both the state tree of Ohio and the most prevalent nickname for Ohio, according to the release from the forest service.
Wayne, also called “Mad Anthony Wayne,” has a complicated legacy that includes leading a violent campaign against the Indigenous peoples of Ohio that resulted in their removal from the state, according to the release.
“The new name embraces the forest’s identity as Ohio’s only national forest and the welcoming, inclusive nature of the people of Ohio,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart.
“Our intention is to listen to Tribal Nations and community members and takes the actions needed to better serve them,” Stewart said in the release.
