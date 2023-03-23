The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard three cases on Wednesday in front of an audience of students, community members and others at Marshall University.

Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory, Marshall alumna Judge Stephanie D. Thacker and Judge Albert Diaz of the Richmond, Virginia-based court heard the appealed cases Shaker Ullah v. Merrick Garland, U.S. v. Jacob Ross and U.S. v. James Podbielski at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on the Huntington campus.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you