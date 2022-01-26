HUNTINGTON — It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School that was flying high Wednesday as it welcomed a visit from a U.S. senator and university president.
In recent years the university’s newly created Bill Noe Flight School has worked with the Federal Aviation Administration to offer two degree programs to prepare students for careers in aviation. In fall 2021, Marshall opened its commercial pilot program. The flight school program is housed at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston. At its peak, Marshall will graduate 50 pilots a year, with a total enrollment of 200 students.
The Aviation Maintenance Technician program, the first of its kind in the state, is housed at Tri-State Airport in Huntington and is a joint endeavor between Marshall University and Mountwest Community and Technical College. It’s expected to welcome students in the fall 2022 semester.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Marshall University President Brad Smith took a tour of the school’s Tri-State Airport location in Huntington on Wednesday, about 10 months after a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the hilltop airport to kick off construction of the future program.
Federal grants have helped to build the program, and Capito said she wanted to tour the facilities to see how the money was being spent. Pleased with Wednesday’s update, Capito said there is a lot of investment in space and aviation and she sees a vision where the facility can grow to meet those national demands.
“If you think about aviation and where it’s been headquartered in the past, it really hasn’t been in the heartland like we are here in West Virginia,” she said. “I think it gives our young folks a chance to really be part of an industry of the future.”
Smith said he was impressed with the progress as well. He said the program follows his vision for the university, which is to teach students in-demand skills that give students on-demand access to distinctive careers the state and nation need.
“This is a perfect example of that, because aviation and these skills are in demand. You have virtual reality and tools that are here that are on demand,” he said. “And this is one of the most sought-after skills right now.”
Smith said the flight program is something that can help students achieve their childhood dreams that were once out of reach.
An existing hangar and armory were renovated at Tri-State Airport to house the AMT program, with approximately $2.7 million being used to create classroom and laboratory spaces for future students.
While the hangar is still under construction, renovations of the old National Guard armory are complete. About half a dozen airplanes — both purchased and donated — sit on a freshly refurbished, clean, gray floor, bathed in natural light from the windows outlining the ceiling of the large, brick hangar.
Parts, supplies and learning material fill the classrooms, ready to be used by the incoming students in six months. Capito took her time enjoying a virtual reality machine, with which she drew a 3D picture, during a classroom tour.
The 18-month program will give students an opportunity to get a certification in aviation maintenance or complete general education courses in order to receive an associate degree following the certification of the program from the Federal Aviation Administration.
It’s made possible via partnerships with the Huntington Tri-State Airport, the Robert C. Byrd Institute, Delta Airlines and others.
Capito applauded Marshall for creating an innovative program that can serve the Tri-State and a growing industry in need.
“There’s a huge backlog of people wanting to hire aviation maintenance folks. There are some transferable skills into other industries like oil and gas, which I think is exciting,” she said.
A person can make about $50,000 to $60,000 annually right out of college with a degree in the field, well above the average income in West Virginia.
Carl Mummert, head of the Division of Aviation, said the program has had a lot of support from Capito, who has been an integral part of getting the program going. He thinks it has a bright future for the area.
“Aviation maintenance is a blue-collar job, but in a factory-like, clean setting, right, working with modern tools, modern technologies, and that’s really exciting,” he said. “In aviation, there are the people who want to fly and there are people who like to work on the mechanical side. Both are vital for the aviation industry.”
Mummert said he believes the program is appealing because of the opportunities it provides to the local economy. He said West Virginia is moving toward the aviation direction and it’s the perfect location because there is not a huge volume of commercial traffic.
“We’re increasingly attracting aviation maintenance companies to the area. We’ve had one company come already, because we’re opening this program,” he said. “We anticipate additional job opportunities opening up as the supply of trained workers increases.”
With 95 acres of flat land at the airport, there is plenty of room for growth and expansion of the program. Mummert said the school is already looking to expand with aviation management and engineering programs.