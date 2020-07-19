Essential reporting in volatile times.

Flags to be displayed at half-staff in legislator’s honor

CHARLESTON — All U.S. and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex in Charleston and state-owned facilities in Fayette County will be displayed at half-staff from dawn to dusk Monday, July 20.

The flags will be at half-staff “in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former state legislator Shirley Love,” according to a proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice.

A native of Oak Hill, Love represented Fayette County in the West Virginia Legislature as a senator from 1994 to 2008 and later as a member of the House of Delegates from 2016-18, according to a news release.

Love was also a television and radio broadcaster in West Virginia for more than 40 years.

