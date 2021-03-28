The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cmdr. Paul Mangini, commander of the USCG Marine Safety Unit, Huntington, speaks at the ceremony awarding the Certification of Inspection to the MV Eddy. The audience includes Congressman Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative for the Ohio 6th District; Col. Jason Evers, commander of the Huntington District; and Brady Beckman, Chief of the Regional Rivers Repair Fleet.

MARIETTA, Ohio — U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Paul Mangini approved a Certificate of Inspection at a ceremony celebrating the issuance of the certificate to the MV Kenneth Eddy on March 5 at the Marietta Repair Station, Marietta, Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District.

The MV Kenneth Eddy, named for the former Huntington District employee and towboat Captain Kenneth Eddy, was christened Oct. 31, 2006.

Designed by the USACE marine Design Center and constructed by Orange Shipbuilding in Orange, Texas, the MV Kenneth Eddy is used for towing and tending the Light Capacity Fleet Unit (LCF).

The MV Kenneth Eddy has accommodations for up to 11 crewmembers to stay aboard the vessel while it transports the LCF to various work locations. Based out of the Cumberland River Operations Center in Old Hickory, Tennessee, the LCF performs repair work throughout the Ohio River basin.

Guests included Congressman Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative for the Ohio 6th District; Cmdr. Paul Mangini, commander of the USCG Marine Safety Unit, Huntington; and Col. Jason Evers, commander of the Huntington District.

