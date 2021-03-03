HUNTINGTON — The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale will take place Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6, at the downtown library, 455 9th St. in Huntington. The sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the fourth floor of the library.
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be enforced at the sale. The sale will include gently used adult fiction and nonfiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs and LP records, audiobooks and magazines.
Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. A Collector’s Table will offer rare and unusual books at bargain prices.
On Saturday, sale-goers may fill a bag of books for $3. Only bags provided by the Friends may be used.
Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. If you’re not a member of the Friends, you can join for as little as $5.
For more information, call the library at 304-528-5700 or visit www.cabell.lib.wv.us.