HUNTINGTON — United States Postal Service officials have said that, due to an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic record of mail and package volume this holiday season, customers can expect ongoing delays.
“While every year the Postal Service carefully plans for peak holiday season, a historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail are leading to temporary delays,” the USPS said in a news release.
Nearly 19,000 of the agency’s 644,000 workers have called in sick or are isolating because of COVID-19, according to the American Postal Workers Union.
The Postal Service in mid-December encouraged holiday shoppers to mail gifts as soon as possible. Charleston Postmaster Jon Litton told WSAZ last week he anticipated Monday, Dec. 21, to be the postal service's busiest day of the year. A postal worker in Huntington said Monday was busy, but noted a similar increase in business on Monday, Dec. 14 as well.
The Washington Post reported that through Dec. 12, the start of the Postal Service’s busiest period for package deliveries, parcel volume was up 14% compared with the same period in 2019, the agency said, a surge that has employees in some areas working upward of 80 hours a week.
“We are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays,” Kristin Seaver, chief retail and delivery officer of the postal service, said in the release. “We continue to flex our network including making sure the right equipment is available to sort, process and deliver a historic volume of mail and packages this holiday season.”
These challenges are being felt by shippers across the board, Seaver added.
Private express carriers, also inundated by package shipments, have stopped serving some retailers altogether, sending more packages through the Postal Service, according to the Post.