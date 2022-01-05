HUNTINGTON — United Steelworkers Local 40 President Chad Thompson said at a time when health care costs are skyrocketing, Special Metals in Huntington is wanting to increase health care premiums for its union workers 350 times higher.
“Their first proposal was for union workers to pay 50% of a $2,900 premium for a family plan,” Thompson said during comments he made during a virtual town hall Wednesday evening about worker solidarity. The town hall was hosted by Bernie Sanders, the independent senator from Vermont.
Sanders has been vocal in support of about 450 members of United Steelworkers Local 40 who have been on strike at Special Metals in Huntington for more than three months.
“Health care, wages and benefits are still some of the issues we are facing in negotiations with the company,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the union workers are covered by a catastrophic health plan offered by the union or by COBRA insurance.
“We have been able to help out some of the people in the worst condition with donations and emergency strike funds, but it’s been very tough on many of our members,” he said.
Sanders said there has been a massive shift in income inequality in America.
“CEOs are making 350 times as much as the average worker today,” Sanders said. “It was 20 times the average worker in the 1950s and 40 times in the 1980s, but today it has grown to 350 times more.”
Last week, Warren Buffett rejected Sanders’ call to intervene in the strike. Special Metals is owned by Berkshire Hathaway’s Precision Castparts, which operates the Huntington unit. The facility makes specialized alloys that are used in military jet engines, commercial planes, spacecraft and other equipment used in high-temperature, high-pressure environments.
“Workers are fighting back,” Sanders said. “We must support them.”
Negotiations resumed between the company, union officials and a federal mediator Tuesday, but no deal has been reached.
“They told us we had too much health care and we were not paying enough,” Thompson said. “This isn’t a small increase in cost of health care. We are talking about paying $300 a month now and them wanting us to pay over $1,000 a month. That results in a pay cut, when they want us to also take a pay reduction and no increases over the life of a new contract. We are not at that point now, but we are still at a standstill when it comes to health care.”
The strike continued into 2022 after several rounds of negotiations failed since workers walked off the job Oct. 1, 2021, citing unfair labor practices.
“The community and many local small businesses have supported us and helped us keep our pantry at the union hall stocked with food and supplies union workers may need,” Thompson said. “We are so thankful to the community and these businesses.”
Sanders said corporate greed has resulted in the average American worker making $44 less a week than a worker nearly five decades ago when adjusted for inflation.
“There is more income and wealth inequality than we have seen in the last 100 years,” Sanders said.
Thompson said the union members at Special Metals have adopted the motto of “an injustice to one worker is an injustice to all workers.”
“When there is an injustice against a union worker, it’s an injustice to all union workers across the country,” Thompson said. “Without support we have received so far, it would be impossible to stand up to these injustices against workers.”
It’s been reported that the current strike at Special Metals has become the longest one to date. A strike in 1999 lasted 10 weeks, according to one report.
“Although both parties presented multiple proposals, an agreement was not reached,” David Dugan, director of corporate communications at Oregon-based Precision Castparts, said following negotiations in December. “The next meetings are scheduled for the first and second week of January, and Special Metals will continue to negotiate with the union in good faith so that a fair agreement can be reached.”
Those negotiations are planned to continue Thursday and into next week if necessary.
Special Metals has said it has contingency plans in place to keep the plant operating while striking union workers picket outside.