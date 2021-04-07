FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. — Underground utility work will affect traffic on U.S. 23 in Boyd County over the next few months.
From now through June, contractors will work along U.S. 23 between U.S. 60 at Catletttsburg to Ky. 5 north of Ashland to install or upgrade fiber optic infrastructure.
Intermittent lane and shoulder closures are possible during workdays. Motorists should slow down, heed warning signs and be prepared for possible delays.
The utility work is being done under an approved permit with the Kentucky Department of Highways.