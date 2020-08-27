BELLEFONTE, Ky. — Utility work will lead to traffic delays on Kentucky 5 near Boyd and Greenup counties for the next three months, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Starting this week, crews from Columbus Gas of Kentucky will install new gas mains and service lines to customers along Kentucky 5 from Lycan Drive to Patton Drive, according to the release.
During daytime work hours, heavily traveled Kentucky will be restricted to one-lane traffic in the construction area. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes, according to the release.
The work is expected to take about 90 days.