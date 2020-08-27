Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BELLEFONTE, Ky. — Utility work will lead to traffic delays on Kentucky 5 near Boyd and Greenup counties for the next three months, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Starting this week, crews from Columbus Gas of Kentucky will install new gas mains and service lines to customers along Kentucky 5 from Lycan Drive to Patton Drive, according to the release.

During daytime work hours, heavily traveled Kentucky will be restricted to one-lane traffic in the construction area. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes, according to the release.

The work is expected to take about 90 days.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.