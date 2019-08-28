CHARLESTON - The Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General on Tuesday formally confirmed it is working with federal law enforcement officers to investigate patient deaths at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael J. Missal confirmed the investigation in a brief statement in response to inquiries about a potential investigation into up to 11 suspicious deaths at the medical center revealed in a claim filed by the family of retired Army Sgt. Felix "Kirk" McDermott.
Missal declined to further comment on the investigation, but said, "The care and safety of our veterans and their families remain our top priority."
McDermott's family filed a claim against the federal government last week, in which they said McDermott's body was exhumed six months after he died in 2018 as part of what they later learned was the investigation into patient deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.
In the claim, McDermott's family said a deputy medical examiner determined McDermott's manner of death was homicide by an injection of insulin, which they said was the same manner of death for the other patients whose deaths were under investigation.
On Monday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the person of interest in the deaths is no longer in contact with veterans at the medical center. Neither Manchin nor the claim indicate as to how the person of interest in the case came to be in contact with patients at the medical center.