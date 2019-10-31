HUNTINGTON — A Virginia man was sentenced Monday in Huntington federal court to serve 25 years in federal prison after admitting to traveling to West Virginia to make child pornography.
Conner Ray Blevins, 19, of Vinton, Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.
He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and also was sentenced to serve an additional 25 years of supervised release. He also will be required to register as a sex offender following his release from prison.
As part of his plea, Blevins admitted he traveled from his residence in Virginia to West Virginia on Oct. 5, 2018, where he picked up two minors under the age of 12 with whom he had been communicating over Facebook.
Blevins took the minors to a hotel in Putnam County where he proceeded to record a video depicting himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with one of the minors.
Blevins admitted to engaging in sexually explicit conduct with the other minor as well.