HUNTINGTON - All of the services available to veterans, whether they have stable housing or not, were on display Wednesday during the Hershel "Woody" Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center's annual homeless veterans Stand Down event in downtown Huntington.
About 80 organizations, including VA programs as well as community partners, set up tables on 9th Street between 6th and 7th avenues right outside the VA's Homeless Community Resource & Referral Center at 624 9th St.
Services provided included health and medical services, VA benefits counseling, substance abuse counselors, educational and vocational services, a lunch cookout, educational opportunities, haircuts, hepatitis A vaccines, flu shots, personal clothing kits and fresh fruit.
Last year, nearly 200 veterans and 50 spouses/caregivers attended the event. The main goal is to identify homeless veterans and help them find stable housing.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 131,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. Approximately twice that many experience homelessness over the course of a year.