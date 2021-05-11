CHARLESTON — While some families finally had their day in court with the sentencing of Reta Mays on Tuesday, the attorney representing most of those families in civil lawsuits said the case is far from over.
Tony O’Dell, a Charleston attorney, said Monday afternoon that the release of a highly anticipated report from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General, which details the systematic failures and oversight deficiencies that led to these veteran deaths, could ultimately reveal more victims who died at the hands of Mays. The 100-page document was released Tuesday.
There were other veterans beyond the seven patients Mays pleaded guilty to killing who died on the same floor, or died of similar unnatural circumstances, at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg during the same time period, O’Dell said.
The families of six veterans reached settlements with the Clarksburg facility in July, and another family settled last month, but O’Dell said that “we’re still looking at three or four of these cases” that could be pieced together following the report.
“There were some other death cases that we didn’t feel like we had enough evidence — we couldn’t tell what happened to them — but the OIG report, depending on what it says, could open some of that back up again,” O’Dell said.
The report details some of the system failures O’Dell hoped would be explained. Despite not having clearance to access the medication room on the floor where she worked as a night shift nurse, Mays had full access to the room, according to the report. Also, some medication carts carrying insulin were found unlocked and unattended. The report also confirms hospital staff did not conduct autopsies on these patients after their sudden deaths, and faults three unnamed employees for not considering nefarious intent.
“Each one of these deaths should have triggered an autopsy,” O’Dell said. “That didn’t happen.”
Mays’ hiring and performance, the facility’s management and security measures, administrators’ oversight failures and employees’ handling of clinical evaluations of the unexplained deaths are the overlying subjects detailed in the report.
After a close examination of the document, O’Dell said families of veterans who died in the similar time frame — stretching back nearly four years now — may finally get some answers.
“There’s still a lot of families out there that want answers, that don’t know what happened to their loved one,” O’Dell said. “They lay awake at night wondering if she did something to cause the death of these people.”