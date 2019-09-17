HUNTINGTON - The Hershel "Woody" Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center will conduct its annual homeless veteran standdown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.
A Huntington street will be blocked off at and near 624 9th St. to allow VA and local services to set up booths for information sharing and discussions. Last year, nearly 200 veterans attended, and 50 spouses/caregivers visited the 87 agencies/service providers who set up tables, displays, and provided information and services, according to the VA.
The location of the standdown is the Homeless Program and Community Resource and Referral Center.
Services provided that day will be: health and medical services, VA benefits counseling, substance abuse counselors, educational and vocational services, a lunch cookout, educational opportunities, haircuts, Hepatitis A vaccines, flu shots, personal clothing kits and fresh fruit.