HUNTINGTON — International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event held each year to raise awareness of overdoses and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death, acknowledges the impact of drug use and the risk of opioid overdose, including individuals directly impacted, family and friends.
The Hershel "Woody" Williams Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host an Overdose Awareness Information Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the main lobby of the medical center. Educational materials will be available regarding local VA resources and programs to assist veterans in need.
VA initiatives are in place to prevent drug overdose through education, proper disposal of unused medication and access to naloxone (Narcan), a lifesaving medication that is an antidote to opioids that can prevent fatal opioid overdose. Staff will be available to discuss risk reduction strategies as well as treatment options for at-risk veterans.
Aug. 28 also has been designated "Wear Purple" day for all U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs staff to bring more awareness of overdoses and reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.