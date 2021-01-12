HUNTINGTON — Appointments for Cabell County’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic were filled just hours after the clinic was announced Tuesday afternoon.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Joint Inter Agency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced Tuesday that 14 COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held this week through “Operation Save Our Wisdom,” the governor’s plan to vaccinate the elderly and educators.
This week’s clinics are available for West Virginians who are 80 or older. Approximately 6,300 vaccines in total will be allocated to the clinics.
The free vaccination clinics will be held in Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hardy, Harrison, Hancock, Kanawha, Monongalia, Randolph and Wood counties.
Before the end of the business day Tuesday, slots in both Cabell and Kanawaha counties were filled.
More than 80% of both first and second vaccine doses that were allocated to the state have been administered in West Virginia so far.
There were 40 new COVID-19-related deaths reported by the state Tuesday, including the death of a 55-year-old man from Cabell County, a 57-year-old man from Cabell County and an 84-year-old woman from Wayne County. The total of deaths since the start of the pandemic is more than 1,600.
There were 921 new positive cases reported statewide, for a total of 103,203.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,088), Berkeley (7,597), Boone (1,228), Braxton (633), Brooke (1,654), Cabell (6,101), Calhoun (177), Clay (288), Doddridge (320), Fayette (2,063), Gilmer (506), Grant (882), Greenbrier (1,914), Hampshire (1,175), Hancock (2,200), Hardy (1,011), Harrison (3,742), Jackson (1,411), Jefferson (2,828), Kanawha (9,853), Lewis (663), Lincoln (954), Logan (1,992), Marion (2,580), Marshall (2,433), Mason (1,232), McDowell (1,095), Mercer (3,534), Mineral (2,264), Mingo (1,666), Monongalia (6,157), Monroe (757), Morgan (784), Nicholas (856), Ohio (2,906), Pendleton (410), Pleasants (692), Pocahontas (425), Preston (2,043), Putnam (3,348), Raleigh (3,356), Randolph (1,589), Ritchie (465), Roane (365), Summers (585), Taylor (853), Tucker (403), Tyler (447), Upshur (1,188), Wayne (1,993), Webster (198), Wetzel (833), Wirt (270), Wood (5,857) and Wyoming (1,339).
Cabell County reported 1,957 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 382.
In Kentucky, a spike in new COVID-19 cases after holiday gatherings seems be leveling off, Gov. Andy Beshear said during a briefing Tuesday.
He said gatherings by family and friends over Thanksgiving and Christmas fueled a spike in cases but people perhaps have “changed their behavior back to being very careful.”
He said if that’s the case, they should see a leveling off, but he added that future data would have to bear that out.
Kentucky has seen a surge of new coronavirus cases in the new year, with more than 15,000 over a three-day period last week.
Beshear said Tuesday there were no plans at this point to issue new public restrictions.
Beshear announced 3,053 new cases of the virus and reported 22 new deaths Tuesday. The state has recorded 2,944 deaths since the pandemic reached Kentucky in March.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported three new deaths: a 78-year-old woman, a 91-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man. It also reported 32 new positive cases.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update on the state’s vaccine plan.
Next week, the Department of Health will post information on the state COVID-19 website about what providers are being allocated vaccinations for next week. Residents will be able to search by ZIP code and by county.
On Monday, Ohio will begin vaccinating those who are 80 and older, which DeWine said is approximately 420,000 people.
“As of now, we expect to receive around 100,000 vaccines next week for this age group, so it will take some time to vaccinate this group,” he said.
The Lawrence County Health Department is collecting names for this phase of the state’s vaccination plan.
DeWine said they anticipate opening up vaccines to those 75 and older Jan. 25. The following week, it should open to people 70 and older, and on Feb. 8, the vaccinations are expected to be available to those 65 and older.
DeWine said the vaccines for each group will not be completed before a new group can begin.
Also the week of Jan. 25, DeWine said, vaccinations will be available to those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders. The state will announce in the coming days how those individuals will be able to receive their vaccinations if they choose.
There were 7,981 new positive cases and 100 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The health department in Lawrence County reported 47 new cases.
Nearly 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, for a total of 22,522,749, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 375,124 deaths related to the virus.