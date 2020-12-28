CHARLESTON — West Virginia is on track to finish distributing COVID-19 vaccinations among residents and staffers at all 214 of the state's long-term care facilities by Monday evening, Gov. Jim Justice announced at his COVID-19 news briefing.
While vaccines were made available to anyone in the these facilities, they were not required, and those currently infected with COVID-19 could not take them. Justice said the state prioritized vaccines for those housed in care facilities due to the increased likelihood of outbreaks at these facilities and the vulnerability of the residents for COVID-19.
There were 83 ongoing outbreaks at long-term care facilities across the state as of Monday, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard. With long-term care facility vaccinations mostly completed, Justice said the state was moving forward with the next step of its vaccination plan: ensuring those responsible for giving vaccines to others — clinic staffers, primary care physicians and pharmacists, among others — get vaccinated themselves. Once this is complete, there will potentially be more opportunity to expand vaccinations in less centralized means, Justice said.
Out of 60,875 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines sent to the state, 30,737 — roughly half — have been distributed so far.
Overall, the state is still prioritizing age over any other factor for eligibility to receive the vaccine. No directives have been released, however, detailing how older people who are more vulnerable to the virus, but who don't live in a long-term care facility, will be contacted to receive the vaccine, or by what means.
As of Monday, there were 81,436 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, 24,273 of which are active, and 1,263 COVID-19 related deaths. For weeks before the Christmas holiday, West Virginia's COVID-19 rates have been consistently increasing, shattering records for daily new cases, daily positivity rate, the number of deaths in one day, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and how many of those patients are receiving care in an ICU.
Testing in the last two weeks also decreased across the state. Between Nov. 29 and Dec. 12, nearly 190,000 West Virginians received COVID-19 tests. Comparatively, over the next two weeks from Dec. 13 and Dec. 26, just 140,000 received a test.
Throughout the pandemic, health officials have seen repeated spikes in COVID-19 cases following holidays, and for weeks as West Virginia's rates continued to rise, officials warned against traveling for the holiday to limit spread in the days following. It's unclear, however, how many heeded the advice.
Also Monday, Justice again urged anyone over the age of 65 to get tested immediately if they don't feel well in order to ensure access to potentially lifesaving antibody treatment. The antibodies are becoming more available across the state, Justice said.
West Virginia schools, which are not in session, reported nine outbreaks totaling 35 cases. There are 16 current church-related outbreaks in 14 counties, and there are 488 current infections among inmates in the state's corrections facilities. State leaders said Monday there is no plan to bring vaccines to those in jail at this time; instead, they will focus resources on corrections staffers.