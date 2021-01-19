CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday officially lowered the eligibility age for West Virginians to receive COVID-19 vaccinations to 65, while also acknowledging the state has not received additional vaccine doses from federal reserves.
Justice said West Virginia had expected to receive 25,000 doses of vaccine from federal reserves on Monday or Tuesday, but the shipment did not arrive.
“We can’t give you a vaccine shot if we don’t have the vaccine. We just can’t,” Justice said during the state COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.
Justice did not respond when asked to pinpoint where the breakdown in the supply chain occurred, but did say, “I hope and pray the Biden administration will really step up to the plate and help us.”
President-elect Joe Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines in the first 100 days of his administration, with $20 billion of his proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus relief package dedicated to boosting vaccination efforts.
According to national news reports, many states are facing vaccine shortages after the Trump administration revealed last week a federal reserve stockpile had actually been exhausted in December.
According to the DHHR COVID-19 dashboard, state vaccination rates have dropped off dramatically since Saturday, with 3,535 vaccinations administered during a three-day period, including a low of 136 vaccinations Sunday.
According to the dashboard, the state has administered 99.6% of all first doses of vaccine received — effectively signifying that the state has no doses left in reserve.
James Hoyer, head of the state interagency task force on vaccination, said Tuesday the state has the capacity to administer more than 100,000 vaccinations a week, but to date, has received less than 100,000 doses a month.
Justice announced Tuesday that WVU Medicine is opening a vaccination superhub in Morgantown, but said, “What days it’s going to be open is dependent on one thing, and that’s the federal government sending us the vaccine.”
Nonetheless, Justice stopped short of criticizing outgoing President Donald Trump, saying, “He’s a good man, with a lotta, lotta, lotta great family around him.”