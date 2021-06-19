HUNTINGTON — The first winners in West Virginia’s vaccination incentive sweepstakes will be announced Sunday.
The prizes for state residents over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — ranging from a cash prize of $1 million to new, custom-outfitted trucks, weekend getaways to state parks, lifetime hunting or fishing licenses, and guns — are part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life. Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes named in honor of Gov. Jim Justice’s pet bulldog. Two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state will also be given away each week to vaccinated West Virginians ages 12-25.
Sunday will also be the day that the statewide indoor face covering mandate will be lifted.
Registration for the sweepstakes will remain open following Sunday’s event for future prize drawings, which will be held weekly through Aug. 4. The final drawing will also include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.
To register, visit DoitforBabydog.wv.gov.
As of Thursday, nearly 800,000 people in West Virginia were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 44% of the state’s population eligible to receive the vaccine.
Similar incentives are being offered in Ohio and Kentucky.
In Ohio, the state has announced four pairs of five planned Vax-a-Million winners even as the bump from the incentive program fades and vaccination numbers remain stagnant.
More than 3.4 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million last week, up a little from the 3.3 million who had registered for the prior week’s drawing. More than 150,000 children age 12-17 entered their names for the scholarship, up from just over 133,000 in the previous week.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s May 12 announcement of the incentive program had the desired effect, leading to a 43% boost in state vaccination numbers over the previous week. But numbers of vaccinations have dropped since then.
About 5.5 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or about 47% of the population. About 4.9 million people, or 42% of the population, have completed the process.
In Kentucky, more than 414,000 adults have entered drawings for $1 million prizes, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Another 23,000 youngsters are entered for college scholarships, he said.
Three Kentucky adults will win $1 million prizes and 15 students ages 12-17 will be awarded full-ride scholarships to a Kentucky public university, college, technical or trade school.
The offer is available to Kentucky residents already vaccinated and those who decide to get the vaccine before the drawings.
Drawings will be July 1, July 29 and Aug. 26, with winners announced the next day.
As of Thursday, 163,382 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,863 virus-related deaths had been reported statewide in West Virginia.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,513), Berkeley (12,802), Boone (2,172), Braxton (1,001), Brooke (2,246), Cabell (8,864), Calhoun (381), Clay (542), Doddridge (638), Fayette (3,544), Gilmer (881), Grant (1,307), Greenbrier (2,883), Hampshire (1,920), Hancock (2,839), Hardy (1,568), Harrison (6,147), Jackson (2,226), Jefferson (4,777), Kanawha (15,459), Lewis (1,279), Lincoln (1,592), Logan (3,274), Marion (4,627), Marshall (3,536), Mason (2,048), McDowell (1,612), Mercer (5,124), Mineral (2,971), Mingo (2,732), Monongalia (9,391), Monroe (1,207), Morgan (1,223), Nicholas (1,892), Ohio (4,303), Pendleton (724), Pleasants (958), Pocahontas (681), Preston (2,954), Putnam (5,316), Raleigh (7,062), Randolph (2,842), Ritchie (756), Roane (659), Summers (861), Taylor (1,272), Tucker (546), Tyler (740), Upshur (1,959), Wayne (3,181), Webster (543), Wetzel (1,385), Wirt (456), Wood (7,925) and Wyoming (2,041).
In Ohio, more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, for a total of 1,108,736, with 20,159 deaths.
Kentucky reported 463,337 total cases Friday, with 7,180 deaths.
