HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is spreading love to those at Underwood Senior Center and Marie Redd Senior Center.
Valentine care packages including items like candy, lotion and other surprises, have been delivered and distributed recently to Senior Bingo participants.
GHPRD hosts Senior Bingo twice a month at both centers, though the programming has been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While the centers are closed currently, the treat boxes were left with staff members Monday to be distributed to seniors along with their lunches.