HUNTINGTON — It might take a creative approach, but there are ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to “spread love, not germs” amid restrictions — such as physical distancing — in place due to the pandemic, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District organized stay-at-home activities for the days leading up to Valentine’s Day on Sunday.
On Friday and Saturday, GHPRD employees could be seen adding paper conversation heart displays to yards around the city as part of a Valentine My Yard experience. They also filled boxes with games, crafts, candy, movies and other surprises as part of Kids Valentine Fun Boxes and Sweetheart Surprise Dates in a Box.
As the pandemic stretches on, health officials across the U.S. were encouraging people to protect their loved ones from the coronavirus by celebrating Valentine’s Day virtually this year.