HUNTINGTON — Four Huntington charities received $3,500 each as the culmination of an employee-driven fundraiser campaign by Valley Health Systems, presented Friday morning at their Huntington headquarters.
The four recipient organizations are the Huntington City Mission, the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington, Gro Huntington and the Hoops Family Children's Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Money was raised from T-shirt sales, which employees can wear on Fridays — nickel and diming over time to $14,000 over the course of a year.
Each year, employees choose a different set of nonprofits to benefit — all particularly service the low-income and downtrodden that make up much of Valley Health's clientele: the Huntington City Mission is the largest homeless shelter in the Tri-State; the Boys and Girls Club has long provided programming for underserved youth; Gro Huntington provides those in addiction recovery with healing opportunities through agriculture; and Hoops Family Children's Hospital cares for hundreds of children each year.
"They all align with a lot of the same principles, and there's a lot of overlap with the services they provide and the health care we provide," said Steve Shattls, president and CEO of Valley Health.
For the Huntington City Mission, $3,500 provides around 1,750 meals for those they serve, executive director Mitch Webb said.
The money will also offset the cost of beds for around 105 people per night (costing $6.78 per night each) - around one-fourth being children.
"This will help put a lot of kids in beds tonight, and feed a lot of hungry kids as well," Webb said.
Valley Health is peculiar among the region's major health care players in that it is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), meaning they are held to different federal standards than typical private practice providers or those sponsored by a hospital or medical school.
One of those requirements is Valley Health must offer a full array of services to all patients with their own in-house specialists such as in oral health, optometry and behavioral health. Patients are served regardless of whether they can pay, and much of Valley Health's patients are in rural, low-income communities.
In all, there are 39 total locations: 22 health centers, eight school-based centers, eight Women, Infants and Children (WIC) centers, and a diagnostics lab serving Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Lincoln, Mason, Kanawha and Boone counties in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio, staffed by 136 providers and serving nearly 70,000 patients.