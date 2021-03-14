HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems has been a progressive leader in quality health care within the region since 1975.
Valley Health provides primary and preventative care to approximately 75,000 patients each year in southern West Virginia, southeastern Ohio and eastern Kentucky.
Its facilities include a 15,000-square-foot community health center in Milton, which is home to family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, clinical pharmacy and Quickcare services, dentistry services and a full-service drive-thru Fruth Pharmacy location, and its main campus at 3377 U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Valley Health operates more than 40 health care facilities and is home to medical experts who provide care in family medicine, women’s health, dentistry, internal medicine, ear, nose and throat, optometry, pediatrics and behavioral health.
For more information, visit www.valleyhealth.org.
— The Herald-Dispatch