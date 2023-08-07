The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Valley Health partnered with City Mission to distribute personal hygiene products and provide health services Monday. Over 50 people attended the outreach event.

Valley Health staff and patients contributed items like soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, bug repellent, feminine hygiene products and baby wipes.

