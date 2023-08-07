Client Eric Runyon, of Chesapeake, left, speaks with Katelynn Partlow, crisis worker with Prestera, and Huntington Police Officer Josh Miller during the Outreach at the Mission event conducted by Valley Health on Monday at the Huntington City Mission.
Susan Halstead, of Huntington, and her children receive a resource kit from Valley Health during the Outreach at the Mission event conducted by Valley Health on Monday, August 9, 2023, at the Huntington City Mission.
Robert Kimes, account executive with McKesson, distributes snacks to people during the Outreach at the Mission event conducted by Valley Health on Monday, August 9, 2023, at the Huntington City Mission.
