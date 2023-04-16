The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210306 valley health 03.jpg
Exterior of Valley Health East Huntington is pictured in 2021. Applications for the Valley Health Minority Health Care Scholarship are due by April 30.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Applications for the Valley Health Minority Health Care Scholarship are due by April 30.

The brief application consists of five short paragraph-length question responses, a letter of recommendation, proof of school enrollment status, and post-secondary acceptance letter, if available.

