HUNTINGTON — Applications for the Valley Health Minority Health Care Scholarship are due by April 30.
The brief application consists of five short paragraph-length question responses, a letter of recommendation, proof of school enrollment status, and post-secondary acceptance letter, if available.
The winner will receive up to $5,000 to apply toward their post-secondary studies in medicine, health sciences or health administration. Scholarship applications must be received or postmarked by April 30.
The educational award will be issued to a Valley Health patient who registers as a member of a minority racial or ethnic group, and is pursuing a career in health care.
Applicants must meet all of the following criteria to be considered for the scholarship:
Applicant has received care from Valley Health within the last 12 months
Applicant must be enrolled or in the process of enrolling in a post-secondary institution that offers degrees or certifications in medical, nursing, health sciences, and administrative fields
Applicant must describe future career goals and the positive impact achieving these goals could have on the applicant’s family and community
Applicant’s patient registration must reflect they are a member of a minority racial or ethnic group. (For example, Black/African-American, Latinx, Asian-American, Indian-American).
