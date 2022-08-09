HUNTINGTON — National Health Center Week is a celebration of community health centers and the impact they make in communities by providing quality health care for all.
Valley Health Systems is planning some community events to help observe the week.
Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 12:37 pm
Some of its planned activities are assisting Facing Hunger Foodbank with packing food boxes for distribution to local communities, providing an “open to all” Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Huntington City Mission, a community blood drive and hosting its second annual Community Health Fair in celebration of Children’s Health Day at Enslow Presbyterian Church.
“As a community health center, we strive to provide access to quality healthcare for anyone, regardless of their ability to pay. I am so proud of the efforts put forth by our dedicated and comprehensive team of employees who fulfill the mission of Valley Health every day,” said President and CEO Steve Shattls in a news release.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, a COVID-19 mobile vaccination event will take place at the Huntington City Mission. This event is open to all community members 6 months of age and older who need a COVID-19 vaccination or booster. The team will also provide free face masks, COVID-19 test kits and those vaccinated will be eligible for $25 gift cards.
From 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, a Community Health Fair will take place at Enslow Presbyterian Church. The Valley Health team, joined by a variety of community partners, will provide a family-friendly event for children and their families. Participating school-aged children attending will receive a backpack with school supplies, while supplies last, to start the 2022 school year, as well as a variety of other community resources.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, a community blood drive will take place at Pea Ridge Business Center with the American Red Cross at 5636 U.S. 60, Suite 1B. Interested participants can register online at www.redcrossblood.org.
