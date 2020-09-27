EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the events listed in this story could change as a result of Putnam County’s status on the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resource’s county alert map system. Please check with Valley Park’s Facebook page or website for updated information.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — “If you walk through Valley Park on any given evening, you will see the definition of community,” Ashley Deal, co-director of Valley Park, claims, citing the variety of activities she observes on a nightly basis: “There are teams practicing on the ball fields, children exploring the all-inclusive playground, fathers and sons competing with each other on the obstacle course, families enjoying picnics, and friends gathering for a round of disc golf.”
Deal deduces, “Valley Park brings people together and has a positive impact on the health and wellness of our community.”
Certainly a place that proffers such restorative help to the community is appealing in today’s fragile climate.
Valley Park is no stranger to COVID-19’s sway. The pandemic shut the park down for a time, limited the amount of staff it could financially support, and led to the cancellation of events.
But Deal, who has only been in her position as co-director for one year, has risen to the challenges of the coronavirus with her characteristic composure and optimism.
“If our staff here at Valley Park is the best at something, we adapt well to change,” she declares. “The initial shutdown hurt us, but we have continued to move forward. COVID-19 has just forced us to get extra creative on how we plan our events here at the park.”
This summer, that creativity took shape in the form of free outdoor events: movie nights, Zumba and yoga classes, rock and fairy door painting, and Story Booth Adventures — fun ways for families to still get out and have fun, while honoring social distancing requirements.
Deal’s creativity in event planning comes naturally to her. When she joined the Valley Park team in 2017, she was the Events and Marketing manager. Her Marshall University degree in public relations and marketing, as well as her experience owning her own event-planning business, prepared her well for the position.
“I was excited to get to do what I love, and when the director’s position came open last summer, it was not something I had originally aspired to do,” she admits.
So Deal decided to partner with Justin Williams as co-director, with Deal focusing on events and marketing (her wheelhouse) and Williams managing the finances.
“We work together on managing staff and on big-picture projects,” Deal said. “Justin and I believe that we can make a positive impact and get the park moving in the right direction.”
The pair has several projects in the works as they move Valley Park forward in the direction of progress, growth and service to the community.
“Currently, we are working on repurposing the front barn. That indoor space will be utilized for both the Saturday morning Putnam Farmers Market and for indoor batting cages on the other days,” Deal explains.
Deal’s reference to the “front barn” alludes to the fact that before becoming a park, Valley Park was a family-owned farm. A 64-acre expanse, it opened to the public in 1978. As it is owned by Putnam County Parks, it receives part of its funding from the county.
Today that farm land has been converted to trails and fishing ponds, an 18-hole disc golf course, turf and grass baseball fields, a turf soccer field, and a dog park. Multiple picnic shelters and two playgrounds, including one new all-inclusive playground, are available for public use. Additionally, Valley Park is home to Waves of Fun water park, The Commons Marketplace, which houses nine locally owned businesses, and Valley Park Conference Center, which is frequently used for weddings, parties and business events.
Even with all the improvements made by Deal and her staff and their predecessors, the work is not done yet.
“We are currently fundraising and seeking grant opportunities to revamp the amphitheater in the back of the park so that we can host community theater. We are also in the process of transferring our website to the CIVICREC platform, which will allow people to sign up for text message and email alerts about upcoming activities and announcements,” Deal explained.
Those alerts might come in handy with the number of events being offered at Valley Park this fall.
“During this time when everything seems to be getting canceled, I’m glad we can provide some fall fun for our community,” Deal said.
Fall activities include Valley Park HalloWeek! from Oct. 22-31. Haunted Trails of Valley Park, with a new route that Deal describes as terrifying fun, will be available to all ages. Scooby Doo Mystery Kids Trail is an event in which child participants use a map to solve a mystery. They will even get to meet Scooby himself.
Deal, a married mother of two toddlers, said she is excited for these festive fall activities.
“These will be great outdoor-distancing events for families,” she said.
Another upcoming event about which Deal is enthusiastic is the Putnam County Bridal Expo from noon until 4 p.m. Nov. 8.
“Putnam Bridal Expo is returning for its third year at the Valley Park Conference Center,” Deal said. “We gather all the best wedding vendors in our area, making us the perfect one-stop shop to plan your wedding. New this year will be our wedding re-sale section, where brides can purchase gently used decor for their special day. Due to COVID-19, tickets will be sold online so that brides can register for a time block.”
There she goes again, adjusting to the changes around her. It is what the folks at Valley Park do best, according to Deal.
One thing that has not changed over the years at Valley Park, however, is the way the park continues to bring the community together.
“I love meeting community members and seeing how Valley Park has impacted their lives,” Deal said. “During my time here, I have gained such a passion for parks and what they provide for the community. Valley Park has so much potential to grow and is an amazing asset to our community.”
If you would like to contact Valley Park, visit its Facebook page (Valley Park, WV) or website, www.putnamcountyparks.com, or visit the conference center between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To purchase tickets to Putnam Bridal Expo, Haunted Trails of Valley Park (Oct. 22-24 and 29-31 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.) or Scooby Doo Mystery Kids Trail (same dates, from 7 to 9 p.m.), check out the Facebook page or website.