Cabell County Schools family and community engagement facilitator Ashley Stephens speaks during Huntington High School’s special kickoff celebration for the second year of Catch My Breath, a vaping prevention program, on Friday in Huntington.
Janell Ray, CEO of the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington, left, and Tom Kuhn, program consultant with Partners in Health Network, center, present Huntington High School Assistant Principal Billy Seals with a $4,910 check, representing a $10 award to the school for each of its 491 students who received the Catch My Breath vaping prevention curriculum last school year, on Friday in Huntington.
Huntington High School volleyball players speak on why they choose not to vape during a special kickoff celebration for the second year of Catch My Breath, a vaping prevention program, on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School received a check for nearly $5,000 thanks to students who completed a vaping prevention program last year.
Partners in Health Network and the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington donated $4,910 to the high school Friday, giving $10 for each of the 491 students who completed the Catch My Breath vaping prevention program during the 2021-22 school year.
Ashley Stephens, family and community engagement facilitator for Cabell County Schools, said the funding will go toward one of Huntington High’s athletic facilities, improving equipment in a space available for students and staff to use.
“Staff sometimes stay after work and use this fitness center instead of going somewhere else. The students sometimes use it for classes, and a lot of kids use it for fun, so it’s sort of recreational,” she said. “It’s for everybody, really.”
The Catch My Breath program is offered in partnership with the Pallottine Foundation and Partners in Health Network and has students participate in educational conversations and program work to learn about health risks related to vaping and tobacco products. When students complete the work, they take an assessment to finish the program.
Thomas Kuhn, program consultant with Partners in Health Network, said Partners in Health became involved with the Catch My Breath program through the organization’s project, the Appalachian Pulmonary Health Project, which works to prevent COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Kuhn said the check presented is funded through a grant from the Pallottine Foundation, and Huntington High received the largest amount of money for the Catch My Breath program completers so far.
Kuhn said he hopes to expand the program to more schools to continue educating young people on the benefits of staying away from vape and tobacco products.
“It’s great, and I would love to see more students participate because yes, this benefits the school, but in reality, it benefits each individual that does the program,” he said, “because if they can learn what it does to your body and to your lungs, then they are less apt to start vaping or smoking.”
Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he was excited to recognize the students who completed the Catch My Breath program last year, and he is happy to have the program continue at Huntington High so more students can make informed decisions to keep their bodies healthy.
“It’s exciting that it’s going to be able to be offered to more students and to bring recognition to the impact that vaping can have upon your body, so that our students can have information to make good choices moving forward and that they choose not to vape so that they can protect their body in the best way possible,” he said.
Stephens said students at Barboursville Middle School have also started the Catch My Breath program, and she believes it will be implemented in other schools in the future.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
