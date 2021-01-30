The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — People looking for a variety of lunch options headed to the farmers market in Barboursville on Saturday for the village’s monthly Food Truck Round Up.

Featuring everything from Asian street food to cheesy fare, the event highlighted the unique offerings available from area food trucks. Food trucks that want to participate in future events can contact the farmers market at https://www.facebook.com/bvillemarket.

The farmers market, located on Farmdale Road, opened in 2015 to provide local goods to people in the Barboursville area.

