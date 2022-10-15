Rodney Warden, of Barboursville, serves beer to a guest during the second annual Corks & Kegs, a wine and beer tasting event presented by HD Media and the Huntington Mall, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Huntington.
Jeremy Radabaugh, of Charleston, takes a freshly tapped beer from one of the vendors as Corks & Kegs, a wine and beer tasting event presented by HD Media and the Huntington Mall, takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Huntington.
BARBOURSVILLE — Corks & Kegs returned to the Huntington Mall for its second year Saturday, giving patrons a chance to try a variety of alcoholic beverages, ranging from ciders to heavier stout beers.
This year’s event — hosted by HD Media, the parent company of The Herald-Dispatch — added a costume contest, with the winner receiving a $500 flight certificate from West Virginia International Yeager Airport.
Proceeds from the event will support Erma’s Angels for research and help find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
