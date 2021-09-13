Assistant supervisor of transportation Hailey Tabor, of Huntington, folds a pair of pants as the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind conducts its annual rummage sale on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Huntington.
Assistant supervisor of transportation Hailey Tabor, of Huntington, right, folds clothing alongside association president Joann Wallace as the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind conducts its annual rummage sale on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Vases, dinnerware and other household goods were displayed on tables, while racks of clothing and jewelry were placed nearby during the annual fall rummage sale hosted by the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind.
People spent the afternoon browsing through the items for sale during the event, which took place Thursday and Friday and benefited the nonprofit organization.
Located at 38 Washington Ave. in Huntington, the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind was organized in 1975 to promote and advocate the economic, educational, and social welfare of the blind and visually impaired of all ages so they can maintain a lifestyle comparable to other members of society, according to its website. It offers a range of services, including adaptive technology, in-home services and recreation.
