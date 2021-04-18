SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Whether they were looking for accessories, food or home decor, visitors at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s arts and crafts festival were able to browse through a little bit of everything.
The event, which took place Saturday at the chamber’s office in South Point, Ohio, is a one-time event for crafters who couldn’t participate in the Festival of Trees and Christmas market. That event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
About 20 vendors signed up to offer their wares to the community, and food trucks were on hand as well.
The arts and crafts festival continues from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18.