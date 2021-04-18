The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Whether they were looking for accessories, food or home decor, visitors at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s arts and crafts festival were able to browse through a little bit of everything.

The event, which took place Saturday at the chamber’s office in South Point, Ohio, is a one-time event for crafters who couldn’t participate in the Festival of Trees and Christmas market. That event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

About 20 vendors signed up to offer their wares to the community, and food trucks were on hand as well.

The arts and crafts festival continues from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.