HUNTINGTON — Cars, trucks, bikes and hot rods were among the vehicles people could see during Graffiti in the Park on Sunday.
The annual car show, held at Ritter Park in Huntington, was hosted by Butch Cotton and the Tri-State Street Rods. This year’s event also featured hot rod personality “Von Hot Rod,” who greeted fans, signed autographs and even pinstriped items brought to the car show by those attending.
Tri-State Street Rods serves West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The group’s mission is to provide monetary assistance to nonprofits in the area; support the preservation of out-of-production vehicles through meetings and seasonal car shows; and preserve the antique car hobby for future generations.
The group will attend the 21st annual Ceredo Antique Auto Show on June 11, which will offer door prizes, trophies and dash plaques.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.