HUNTINGTON — A road-rage incident Friday in Huntington resulted in a gun being fired at a vehicle, almost hitting a child in the back seat.
West Virginia State Police said the incident occurred on the on-ramp of Interstate 64 near Huntington High School.
Cabell County 911 dispatchers received a call around 9:35 a.m. Friday that a bullet had gone through a vehicle while the vehicle was being driven.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck, Mike McKinney, 38, of Huntington, said the suspect was tailgating him. He said the suspect’s vehicle had a male driver and a female passenger.
McKinney said what he thought was a firecracker coming from the suspect’s vehicle was actually a bullet aimed at his vehicle. When he smelled gunsmoke, McKinney exited the interstate and pulled into a bank’s parking lot. That’s when he saw a gunshot hole in his vehicle.
“My first response (was to) my son,” McKinney said, referring to his 3-year-old son who was in the back seat. “I open up the door. … I’m stripping his clothes to make sure he’s not bleeding, not hit. And he’s just crying.”
Once McKinney realized his son was not hit, he went inside the bank to call police.
“The bullet … went through the back door and ricocheted off something in the car … missed my son by three inches,” McKinney said.
“Just hold your kids and kiss your kids tight, because you actually have no clue when it can be a goodbye to them forever.”
McKinney said the bullet went through a blanket that had been covering his son.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect’s vehicle is a burnt orange, four-door, family-size sedan with dark tinted windows. The vehicle was reported to have damage and paint peeling on the front end and an unknown state license plate.
To report information regarding the incident, call 911 or the Huntington Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
