The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department.
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Obscene, anonymous, harassing and threatening communications, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 8th Street.
Unlawful assault, 1:05 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of 7th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:22 a.m. Monday, 5th Street and 6th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 5 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 9th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Trespass, paraphernalia, 9:15 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 16th Street.
Warrant service, shoplifting third offense, trespassing, 8:35 a.m. Monday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service, 2:11 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
John Michael Sadler, 30, was jailed at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms, possession of a controlled substance and third-offense DUI. Bond was not set.
Earl Paul Oldham, 54, was jailed at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering. Bond was set at $10,000.
Jesse Dwayne McComas, 34, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was $24,000.
Angela Ross, 44, was jailed at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with escape and home confinement violation. Bond was $20,000 cash only.
Ricky Lee Skeens, 44, was jailed at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with an unspecified felony. Bond was denied.
Brandon Scott Sparks, 29, was jailed at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and breaking and entering. Bond was not set.