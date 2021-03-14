HUNTINGTON — A variety of vendors offered up their wares during the monthly outdoor market held at Heritage Station in downtown Huntington on Saturday.
The event, hosted by Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose, offered shoppers everything from locally produced books, stickers, vintage and upcycled clothing to home decor items and fashion accessories. Visitors also were able to enjoy the shops at Heritage Station — Nomada Bakery, The Red Caboose, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, and The Historic Hippie.
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans. Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as breakfast and lunch options.
Both are located at 210 11th St. in Huntington.