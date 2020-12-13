Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — With less than two weeks left before Christmas, vendors brought their wares directly to the community for some holiday shopping during an outdoor market in downtown Huntington on Saturday.

The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery hosted the Polar Bear Market at Heritage Station, with vendors setting up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vintage clothing, artisan goods and food were available to people who visited the event.

The shops at Heritage Station — Nomada Bakery, The Red Caboose, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, and The Historic Hippie — were also open so that customers could browse throughout the day.

