HUNTINGTON — On Monday, a home in the Fairfield neighborhood of Huntington was the first in the United States dedicated to a veteran as part of a new housing pilot program.
Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State’s 149th house dedication took place in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue for Norman Holton, who served 10 years in the U.S. Army, and his wife Sherry.
"I feel so blessed," Norman Holton said. "There have been so many people that helped us out and we are just so excited to finally be ready to move in after about a year of hard work by so many people."
The home was the first for a veteran under the new national Veteran Housing Pilot Program. This pilot program began in 2021 and includes representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, local Veterans Administration representation from the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center’s Community Resource and Referral Center, Habitat for Humanity International’s Veteran Build Department and three additional Habitat affiliates located in Michigan and Illinois.
David Michael, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, said while it's not the first home dedicated to a veteran by the local affiliate, it is the first under the new program.
"With the 11 veterans we have worked with prior to this program, the veterans would transition from renting to owning," he said. "The Veteran Housing Pilot Program will allow veterans who are currently using HUD-VA Supportive Housing vouchers for rental housing to use the vouchers for homeownership as well. That wasn't the case in the past."
Michael says if the program is implemented, it would allow for a continuation of case management through the VA that previously ceased the moment the veteran became a Habitat homeowner.
"This is a systemic change that could positively impact veterans across the country who are using the VASH voucher for renting, but are ready to take on homeownership," Michael explained. "As part of this pilot program, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State is the first Habitat affiliate in the U.S. to dedicate a house with a veteran whose VASH voucher will pay part, if not all, of their monthly mortgage payment."
Michael says this pilot program helps bring more veterans "all the way home."
"We are hoping as phase two of this pilot program that we can get some other Habitat affiliates involved and some other VA medical centers across the country involved to help other veterans achieve the same goal of owning their own home," he said. "It's a honor to help veterans achieve home ownership and everyone involved should be really proud of it."
Brian Nimmo, the director of the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center, said they have partnered with Habitat for several years, but this new program should be able to help even more veterans that may be experiencing homelessness and those paying high rents.
"We have a program to get veterans into transitional or temporary housing, but with Habitat we are able to get them into permanent housing, which is the best solution," Nimmo said.
Sean Hornbuckle, an Edward Jones financial advisor and West Virginia Delegate representing the 16th District, said at the dedication ceremony that he challenged others to get involved with Habitat and other organizations that help veterans.
"We talk in our country about the most important thing being our veterans," he said. "They served our country and us and now it's time we serve them and ask what can we do to help them. Fairfield is the epicenter of our community and has always been the heart and soul of Huntington. Fairfield is going through a Renaissance period and what better way to have an (innovative), first-of-its-kind pilot program house dedication right here. My firm, Edward Jones, partners with Habitat and we have raised money and we have come out and actually helped work on homes."
Hornbuckle issued a challenge to other local businesses to partner with Habitat as well, to help continue the work it does in Tri-State communities.
Several other federal, state and local officials attended the ceremony and offered congratulations to both the Holtons and Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the current number of homeless veterans is around 40,000. Norman Holton said he hopes his story will help other veterans reach out for the help they need.
"Most veterans don't want to ask for help," he said. "I am so glad that I asked for help and all of it has led to my wife and I now being able to own our own home. We thank God and everyone who helped us achieve this dream."
Veterans experiencing homelessness can contact the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center's homeless program's coordinator at 304-429-6741 or 304-429-6755, ext. 4601.
For more information on how to become involved or volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, call 304-523-4822, visit www.hfhtristate.org.