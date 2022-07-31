HUNTINGTON — A veteran-led group to support fellow veterans gained support Saturday from the community.
Dennis Gibson, who served in the Army, spearheads Veterans Helping Heroes, an organization that seeks to secure donated wheelchairs and scooters for veterans as they wait for a wheelchair from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. At Veterans Helping Heroes, “Veterans always come first,” he said.
An event to support the group was held at the Black Sheep Harley-Davidson dealership on 4th Avenue in Huntington on Saturday. Local bands The Secret Arrangement, Neon Black and MindRide performed throughout the day.
Gibson said he wanted to start the program after hearing of other veterans who were in need of a wheelchair or scooter. Veterans Helping Heroes accepts donated wheelchairs and scooters and then cleans and refurbishes them before placing them with a veteran as they wait for their other device. He said that in the past 11 months, the program has helped 28 veterans.
“I will never, ever tell a veteran no, that I cannot get them a wheelchair or a scooter,” Gibson said.
Veterans Helping Heroes serves veterans within a 50-mile radius of Huntington, but Gibson hopes to see the service grow nationally in the future.
Badger Cisneros, who is a board member of the organization, said her father was a veteran and that connection inspired her to support Veterans Helping Heroes. She said veterans helped by the group might wait seven to eight months before their VA wheelchair or scooter arrives. This organization helps veterans become mobile.
“He is a firm believer in ‘no man is left behind,’” Cisneros said of Gibson.
Jorden Walters, the marketing manager of Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, said Gibson reached out to the dealership ahead of Saturday’s event. She said the business wanted to support Veterans Helping Heroes because a lot of customers of the dealership are veterans and it is a way to give back to the community.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., sent a letter to Veterans Helping Heroes that was on display during Saturday’s event.
“Our proud veterans sacrificed so much for our great state and nation and forever deserve to be recognized and revered for their honor, dignity and strength,” the letter said.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
